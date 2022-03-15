TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Toulon Alderman Jason Musselman has entered a plea of not guilty in federal court.

Musselman is being charged with the sexual exploitation of minors and the production of child pornography. He has been ordered to be released on bond, but is on home detention with electronic home monitoring and a third-party custodian.

Musselman is facing both state and federal charges. Tuesday, the plea entered was for the seven offenses the federal government is accusing him of.

Read the full federal indictment below:

A pretrial conference is set for April 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Musselman resigned from his position on the Toulon City Council.

As previously reported, a probable cause affidavit showed Musselman could spend up to 30 years in federal prison for nine counts of possessing child porn. According to court documents, he produced sexually explicit photos and videos of minors between April 2010 and March 2013.

Documents revealed investigators identified eight adults pictured as minors in those images. All of those adults said Musselman invited 13 of them to use a tanning bed at his home in Toulon when they were minors. They were unaware he was recording or photographing them when they used his tanning bed.

Musselman was arrested on Jan. 19 on the charges following a search warrant executed at his home but posted a $25,000 bond on Jan. 21 for the nine state-related charges.