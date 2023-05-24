TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Toulon Alderman Jason Musselman was sentenced for multiple child pornography charges Wednesday.

According to Musselman’s attorney, he was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said that Musselman invited underage girls to his home to use a tanning bed, then secretly recorded and edited the images.

He had initially pleaded guilty in November 2022. Musselman attempted to withdraw his guilty plea last week, but the judge denied his request.

Musselman has been in custody since November. He will need to serve at least 85% of his 35-year sentence, though his lawyers indicated that he may appeal.

Court records also show he is facing a slew of federal lawsuits from “Jane Doe” victims.