BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage.

The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise guest, who they had named King Julian after the character in the “Madagascar” movies.

The Illinois Conservation Police worked with Miller Park Zoo staff to safely capture Julian and transport him to Miller Park Zoo, where he is being cared for by their expert staff.

“I greatly appreciate that the family asked for help in recovering this animal,” said Jay Pratte, Miller Park Zoo Director. “We will work with the IDNR on the next steps of King Julian’s journey.”

As of Friday, officials are unsure of where the lemur came from. Illinois Conservation Police are working with local authorities to investigate ownership and permitting.

Ring-tailed lemurs are native to the island of Madagascar and are currently listed as “Endangered” by the IUCN Red List. They are not domesticated and should not be kept as pets. All lemurs are protected by the Federal Endangered Species Act and should only be managed under expert care by qualified zoological organizations.

If you have any information on King Julian’s origins, please reach out to the Illinois Conservation Police at 1-8772DNRLAW (236-7529).