NAACP addresses COVID-19 impact on African Americans, recommends heightened minority recruitment

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People urges black people to advocate for quality health care and treatment during the COVID-19 crisis.

The NAACP said COVID-19 has a significant impact on black people because of socio-economic differences, the climate justice disparities and lack of access to affordable healthcare. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch said they would like to see employers make more of an effort to hire minorities during this pandemic to help balance the socio-economic disparities.

“As I reviewed the Coronavirus death statistics referencing African Americans, my heart was troubled, as we know there are significant unaddressed issues that lend to the dismal data. We must remember that when others sneeze, African Americans often catches the flu,” NAACP Branch President Linda Foster said.

