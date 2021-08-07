NAACP Bloomington-Normal branch making history, inaugurating first youth council

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders from the NAACP Bloomington-Normal Branch say history was made at the McLean County Museum of History on Saturday, Aug. 7, as leaders chartered its first youth council in the organization’s 103 years.

At the ceremony, 38 young leaders pledged to fight racial and social injustices, something leaders said is a monumental event in the organization’s history.

Linda Foster, the branch’s president, said the youth has always been at the forefront of change.

“When young people stand up, people listen, people hear, and people see them, as them not wanting to live in a society that’s not fair,” Foster said.

Foster said the council’s mission is to engage with the community, discussing systemic injustices and ways to uproot them.

“It’s to fight those injustices, be about social justice, and be about making a difference,” Foster said.

First Vice President, Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson said members range in age from 18 to 1-year-old and encourages more people to join the council. She said the kids in the council are leaders of today and the future and will continue to grow from this educational opportunity.

“Not only are they honing excellent leadership skills, but they’re also integrating the beauty of diversity and inclusion,” Campbell-Jackson said.

A life-long member of the NAACP, 15-year-old Bradley Ross Jackson, serves as President of the youth council. Jackson said the group is ready to build more relationships in the community and share ideas for change.

“We have a very powerful voice when we all join together,” Jackson said. “They know that we’re going to make a positive change in this community and we’re taking the torch that they’re passing onto us.”

Jackson said they are already holding meetings and have plans to host food and clothing drives in the near future.

To learn more about the NAACP Bloomington-Normal Chapter’s Youth Council, visit their website.