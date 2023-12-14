BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — NAACP Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley is speaking out after a video of her calling immigrants rapists and savages was released on Tuesday.
The video was from an October Illinois Branch Presidents meeting recorded by former DuPage County President Patrick Watson.
Watson initially called for Haley to step down on Tuesday but has stepped down himself.
On Thursday a press release sent by the Bloomington-Normal Chapter said Watson “received an unprecedented and embarrassing” vote of no confidence by his branch members on Nov. 14. Remaining Illinois Branch Presidents met on Wednesday and “unanimously supported
Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley offers a statement in response to a video excerpt
disseminated by former DuPage County President Patrick Watson on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Watson received an unprecedented and embarrassing “Vote Of No Confidence” by his Branch members on November 14, 2023. Illinois Branch Presidents met on December 13, 2023 and unanimously supported Haley’s quintessential leadership skills.”
“First and foremost, I express my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or offended by my comments. I love and value all members of our communities—including immigrants. I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the underserved and the voiceless. I remain focused on denouncing injustices, racism, and discrimination. I am empathetic to the plight of all people, and I proudly serve as a beacon of hope to the hopeless. I embrace the mission of the NAACP, which is to “Achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the wellbeing, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.”Teresa Haley, Illinois NAACP State Conference President