BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — NAACP Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley is speaking out after a video of her calling immigrants rapists and savages was released on Tuesday.

The video was from an October Illinois Branch Presidents meeting recorded by former DuPage County President Patrick Watson.

Watson initially called for Haley to step down on Tuesday but has stepped down himself.

Watson received an unprecedented and embarrassing “Vote Of No Confidence” by his Branch members on November 14, 2023. Illinois Branch Presidents met on December 13, 2023 and unanimously supported Haley’s quintessential leadership skills.”