BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — “There’s not many ways that I could say it, that will give the true meaning of what today means, to black people, to our young people, to girls,” said Linda Foster, Branch President of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP.

Leaders with the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP said they are filled with joy after the United States Senate voted 53 to 47 Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman on the Supreme Court of the United States.

“We have the first black female vice president oversee the confirmation, of the first black female U.S. Supreme Court Justice,” said Foster.

Foster said their support does not follow party lines, but they are celebrating representation in the highest court in the Federal Judiciary of the United States.

However, Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, 1st Vice President of the branch said it was disappointing to see members of senate walk out, after Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color in her role, announced the historic confirmation.

“That does let us know that while we have made some significant progress there is yet, much work to be done,” said Dr. Campbell-Jackson.

But, she said they cannot wait to share the news with their NAACP Youth Council.

“What a phenomenal exemplar, to help them understand, that you too, can achieve that level of excellence, because if they see it, then they can believe it, and they can achieve it,” said Dr. Campbell-Jackson.