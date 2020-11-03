NAACP Peoria branch offering free rides to the polls

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s NAACP branch is offering free rides to the polls today.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. members with the NAACP will pick up community members wherever they are located and drive them to their polling place.

If unsure where exactly your polling place is the NAACP will help figure that out.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

No matter how long voters must wait in line NAACP members will be back to pick them up.

Voters can call 309-672-6344 if interested.

