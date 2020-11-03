NAACP Peoria branch offering free rides to the polls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s NAACP branch is offering free rides to the polls today.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. members with the NAACP will pick up community members wherever they are located and drive them to their polling place.
If unsure where exactly your polling place is the NAACP will help figure that out.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
No matter how long voters must wait in line NAACP members will be back to pick them up.
Voters can call 309-672-6344 if interested.
