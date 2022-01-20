NAACP to add focus on younger generation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Before the 113th birthday of the NAACP, the group is looking to switch gears.

The nation’s oldest civil rights organization is looking to restructure, in order to attract younger people.

The organization is sticking to the foundation by ensuring political, educational, social, and economic equality while fighting for justice.

The goal is to make voting more easily accessible and to do that the NAACP encourages voter education by getting the younger generations involved, the organization hopes to gain new ideas and perspectives.

Pastor and President of the Peoria NAACP Marvin Hightower said, “We always want to bring new energy so that the organization/association will last another 113 years.”

To inspire high school-aged students to get involved, the Peoria NAACP has a program called “ACT-SO” in collaboration with Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae, allowing students to compete in academic olympics.