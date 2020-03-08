Nacho Mama’s Grilled Cheese to close

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — After serving Tazwell County for seven years with homemade sandwiches, Nacho Mama’s Grilled Cheese is expected to shut down this spring.

Food truck owner Karren Harris said she suffering from celiac disease and is no longer cable of running the business. The disease causes her to have a severe allergic reaction to gluten. She said she is so allergic that she breaks out in two different rashes just from being in the truck.

“The truck where I have been cooking nothing but sandwiches that contain gluten,” she said on Facebook. “I’m not absorbing some nutrients and it can get to the point where I can starve to death but be eating a ton of food. I kinda don’t want that to happen so I have to call it quits. I don’t want to cause I love what I do!”

Harris said she has a seasonal permit for Tazewell County and will serve the area one last time from April 13th through mid-May. She also said she still available to cater to events during this time frame.

Harris said she still wants the food truck to operate and wants to sell her company. For more information, you can call Harris at 309-231-7961 or email her at nachomamasgrilledcheese@gmail.com