Nacho Mama’s Grilled Cheese to close

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — After serving Tazwell County for seven years with homemade sandwiches, Nacho Mama’s Grilled Cheese is expected to shut down this spring.

Food truck owner Karren Harris said she suffering from celiac disease and is no longer cable of running the business. The disease causes her to have a severe allergic reaction to gluten. She said she is so allergic that she breaks out in two different rashes just from being in the truck.

“The truck where I have been cooking nothing but sandwiches that contain gluten,” she said on Facebook. “I’m not absorbing some nutrients and it can get to the point where I can starve to death but be eating a ton of food. I kinda don’t want that to happen so I have to call it quits. I don’t want to cause I love what I do!”

Harris said she has a seasonal permit for Tazewell County and will serve the area one last time from April 13th through mid-May. She also said she still available to cater to events during this time frame.

Harris said she still wants the food truck to operate and wants to sell her company. For more information, you can call Harris at 309-231-7961 or email her at nachomamasgrilledcheese@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Docs v. Fire Hockey Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Docs v. Fire Hockey Game"

Rescuing a great horned owl in East Peoria

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescuing a great horned owl in East Peoria"

67-year-old man votes for the first time

Thumbnail for the video titled "67-year-old man votes for the first time"

Central Illinois RV Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central Illinois RV Show"

House fire in Dunlap

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Dunlap"

Bradley Advances to MVC Tournament Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Advances to MVC Tournament Final"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News