NACPP hosting virtual reflective prayer one year after the death of George Floyd

BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after the death of George Floyd, the Bloomington-Normal NAACP is coming together to host a reflective prayer.

The prayer will take place over Zoom Tuesday night. Leaders say, the will begin the prayer at 8:31 p.m., the time many believe Floyd died.

During the nine minute and 29 second prayer, there will be words of encouragement, a moment of silence, and a unity prayer.

The Bloomington-NAACP President, Linda Foster, says the struggle for equality is far from over.

“We shall continue to hold our police officers accountable while working on significant reform to ensure every life is valued and respected. This one-year indicator does not minimize the work that must continue, as racism and discrimination resonate throughout our community and our county.” Linda Foster | President Bloomington-NAACP

Here are the details for the Zoom meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87073801762?pwd=Si9QR3l1azVnWVdQamQ1cGxsckNIUT09

Meeting ID: 870 7380 1762

Passcode: 529429



