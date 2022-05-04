TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) —The man accused of stabbing both his sister and dog multiple times has been found not fit to stand trial.

That evaluation came after David Naffziger, 50, refused to come to court on Wednesday. He was then taken to the Department of Human Services, where he will remain until his court date on June 6 where a second fitness evaluation will take place.

He will be restored to fitness, meaning he will be able to stand trial, in 12 months, according to attorneys.

As previously reported, Naffziger is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated domestic battery stemming from an incident at his home in rural Washington.

When interviewed by police, David admitted to stabbing both his sister, Lyndsey Naffziger, 64, and the dog, as well as setting the home on fire, knowing she was still inside at the time.

David said that both Lyndsey and his dog inside their home, were “controlled by spirits,” which prompted him to stab them both dozens of times, according to an affidavit.