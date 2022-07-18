PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — David Naffziger, a rural Washington man accused of stabbing his sister and dog and then setting the home on fire, remains in the custody of the Department of Human Services (DHS) since being deemed unfit to stand trial earlier this year.

Naffziger, 50, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated domestic battery for an incident in which he stabbed both his sister, Lyndsey Naffziger, 64, and their dog, as well as setting their home on fire, knowing she was still inside at the time.

Naffziger claimed that both Lyndsey and his dog were “controlled by spirits,” which prompted him to stab them both dozens of times.

After being initially deemed unfit in May due to his refusal to attend court, Naffziger was scheduled to be re-evaluated for fitness on June 6. However, this marks the third time Naffziger has refused to come to court. He initially indicated he would cooperate Monday, but then would not.

The reexamination of Naffziger’s fitness to stand trial has now been continued to Aug. 18.

While in the custody of DHS, Naffziger has spent time in solitary confinement and refuses to put his clothing on.

Judge Chris Doscotch asked DHS to find a way to have Naffziger attend his fitness examination via Zoom, to ensure that he shows up. He expressed his concern with DHS continuing to keep Naffziger in solitary confinement, adding “the isolation is probably not helping” his mental fitness.