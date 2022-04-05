TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The brother accused of stabbing both his sister and his dog multiple times revealed why he may have done it Tuesday.

David Naffziger, 50, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated domestic battery stemming from an incident Sunday at his home in rural Washington.

When interviewed by police, David admitted to stabbing both his sister, Lyndsey Naffziger, 64, and the dog, as well as setting the home on fire, knowing she was still inside at the time.

David said that both Lyndsey and his dog inside their home, were “controlled by spirits,” which prompted him to stab them both dozens of times, according to an affidavit.

Investigators revealed Lyndsey, David, and his dog were in the living room when David took the dog to his bedroom. When she heard the dog make noises, Lyndsey went to check on him and discovered David stabbing the dog with a four-inch curved kitchen knife.

As she tried to intervene, David started stabbing Lyndsey in the face. She then blocked her face with her hands and managed to call 911.

David grabbed the phone from her, prompting Lyndsey to run away. As she fled, David stabbed her in the back.

Lyndsey ran to the garage and tried to enter an SUV parked inside, but she was pulled away by David and thrown to the ground. He pulled her around by her hair before suddenly stopping and reentering the home.

She was able to get in the SUV, where she remained until police arrived.

David said he intended to kill Lyndsey, “in order to release her and allow her to go somewhere else.”

“ I feel something biblical is going to happen,” David said in court Tuesday.

As previously reported, David was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated domestic battery, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower.

At this time, no charges have been filed for animal cruelty.

David will undergo a fitness evaluation to determine if he is of the right mind to stand trial.

His bond has been set at $1 million, and he is due back in court on April 28 at 2 p.m.