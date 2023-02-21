BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man is dead in Bloomington from a shooting near Victory Church in Bloomington on Monday.

20-year-old Keijoun Watts sustained a fatal gunshot wound according to a preliminary autopsy performed by McLean County Coroner.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Toxicology is pending.

McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies had been notified of unusual activity near Victory Church on Monday night. Watts was found unresponsive at the location.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED