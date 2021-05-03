Name of man killed in apparent 4-wheeler accident Sunday released

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The identity of a man who was found deceased in a grassy area of Lorentz Avenue Sunday morning has been released.

Jason Rutherford, 43, of Peoria was pronounced dead by the Peoria County Coroner who said he had obvious blunt force trauma injuries that were incompatible with life.

As previously reported, Peoria Park Police advised the Peoria Police Department that during routine patrol duties on Sunday that an officer located a body in a grassy area between the river and a paved parking lot. A 4-wheeler was several feet away.

No foul play is suspected as the incident appears to be an accident. A toxicology report is pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Traffic Unit.