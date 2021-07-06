Name of man killed in Fourth of July shooting in Peoria released

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The identity of a man shot and killed on Sunday has been released.

Michael Anthony Charles Johnson II, 21, of Peoria, was pronounced brain-dead at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Sunday just after 11 p.m, Peoria Police officers responded to the 600 block of Haungs for a report of someone shot. Upon arrival, they were informed a victim had already been taken to the hospital.

A short time later, multiple victims arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. In total, four people were injured.

Further information regarding the cause of death is pending an autopsy. Information will be released upon completion.

