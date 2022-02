MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — A Danvers man has been pronounced dead after a vehicle crash Wednesday.

The Tazewell County Coroner responded to the intersection of Rt. 9 and King Road in Mackinaw Wednesday morning, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Larry Conder, 69, was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.