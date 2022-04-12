EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released.

Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.

Additionally, Stephanie Melgoza was arrested for driving under the influence, which ultimately resulted in the death of the pair.

The autopsies showed the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

As previously reported, the crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 3800 block of N. Main Street.