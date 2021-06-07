Name of Peoria man who died after falling off jet-ski in Illinois river Sunday released

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The name of a man who died while jet-skiing in the Illinois River Sunday has been released.

Rex A. Monroe, 49, of Peoria, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:50 p.m. by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.

A preliminary autopsy showed the cause of death was drowning. No trauma was involved, the coroner said, and a toxicology report is pending.

As previously reported, the Peoria Fire Boat and Dive Team were called in for a report of an individual going under water after falling off a jet ski.

Officials said two friends of the victim began swimming out in attempt to rescue them. The victim was about 50 feet away from the boat ramp. Both individuals were unable to reach the victim and became exhausted. Assistance was given to help remove them from the water.

Fondulac Police Boat was on scene and used sonar to locate the victim underneath the water. A Peoria Fire Department Rescue Diver was sent into the water where they were able to find and retrieve them from the water, fighting a fast current and murky water.

The victim was taken to a nearby boat ramp where they were turned over to the Tazewell County Coroner who was on scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Creve Coeur Police Department, Fon du Lac Park District Police Department’s Marine Law Enforcement Unit, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.