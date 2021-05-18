UPDATE: Name of victim released in Pekin homicide

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after being shot near Summer and Derby St. in Pekin Monday night.

According to Public Information Officer Billie Ingles, Pekin police initially responded to a report of a woman screaming in the area around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A 59-year-old woman, later identified as Tracie Turnbow, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Ingles said the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation by Pekin Police with assistance from Illinois State Police.

Ingles said there is no immediate threat to the community.