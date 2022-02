WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The name of the 55-year-old Washington resident killed in a crash on Wednesday has been released.

Jerry Armstrong was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.

As previously reported, the crash occurred at the intersection of Washington Road and School Street in Washington just before 6:30 p.m. Armstrong was reportedly a pedestrian, and was hit by multiple vehicles.