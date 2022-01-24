Names of Galesburg shooting victims released, warrant issued

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation into a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured is continuing, and now police are releasing the victim’s names.

Demetrius, D. Gibbs, 31, was shot and found dead at the scene in the 1500 block of McKnight Street Saturday.

Mercedes B. Jones, 29 was shot in the chest and Jasmine L. Casey, 26, was shot in the hand. Both were transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria for treatment.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Jones. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be taken into custody.