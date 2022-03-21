TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of Minnesota women who died in a UTV crash in Tazewell County have been released.

Ashley Embree, 22, and her sister, Sarae Embree, 16, of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, were both pronounced deceased at 5:51 p.m. on Saturday.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said the autopsies were performed on Monday and found the deaths were caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

As previously reported, Jeff Lower, Tazewell County Sheriff, said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

He said a UTV, utility task vehicle, with five people inside, was traveling southbound on Locus Road just outside of Tremont.

Lower said the UTV apparently ran a stop sign and collided in the intersection with a pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on Townline road.

He said two people in the UTV were killed and four people, including the drivers of the UTV and the pickup truck, were transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center.