EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) – The United States Postal Service is honoring former First Lady Nancy Reagan with a new stamp featuring her likeness.

Eureka College held a ceremony on Thursday to unveil the newly released Nancy Reagan Forever Stamp. Former President Ronald Reagan graduated from Eureka College.

The stamp was released this week to mark the 101st anniversary of Nancy Reagan’s birthday. It features a version of the official 1987 White House portrait of the First Lady.

Staff with the United States Postal Service said receiving a Forever Stamp is a big honor.

“She’s the seventh First Lady to be honored with a stamp. You definitely have to have your own accomplishments for sure. It’s a huge honor, and a Forever Stamp means it’ll last a lifetime,” said Alaina Whitman, USPS customer coordinator for the Peoria Area.

Whitman added that Nancy Reagan was a supporter of Eureka College, despite not attending the school.