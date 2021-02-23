NASA releases first-ever audio recording from Mars

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new milestone has been reached in space exploration.

On Monday, Feb. 22, NASA released the first-ever audio recording from Mars.

The audio was picked up by a microphone on NASA’s Perseverance rover. The spacecraft landed on Mars on Thursday, Feb. 19.

In a clip shared by NASA, one can briefly hear a Martian breeze and sounds of the rover operating.

Staff with the Dome Planetarium at Peoria Riverfront Museum said the audio from Mars is historic.

“This is just another way to extend our senses. We’ve got the visual sense with the wonderful cameras, now we have some audio to help us feel like we’re on the surface of Mars,” said Senior Planetarium Educator Nick Rae.

Rae said this is the third time NASA has attempted to collect sound from Mars.