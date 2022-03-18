PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, NASA unveiled the most powerful rocket in the world at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft will be used in the Artemis I program.

The first mission will send an uncrewed capsule to lunar orbit. If that mission goes well, the rocket is expected to send people to the moon for the first time since 1972.

Renae Kerrigan, the planetarium director and curator of science at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, said the unveiling of the SLS is exciting and could lead to further space exploration.

“Just the fact that we’re doing this hard thing, we’re building this technology to get there, and that astronauts will hopefully be going back to the moon, that’s a big step in the direction for then going onward maybe to visit and explore Mars,” Kerrigan said.

She also said that going to the moon has benefits here on earth.

“There are heavy metals and elements that are abundant on the moon that we use here on earth, that’s one of the reasons we might go back to the moon again. Another reason is to build a small lunar station that would be in lunar orbit called the Gateway, and from there you could potentially launch a way to other places using less fuel,” Kerrigan said.

Artemis I does not have an official launch date, but NASA is hoping for a date later this year.