PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center will be hosting “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” according to Atlantic Magazine.

Nate Bargatze is coming to the civic center on November 2. Tickets will be available to

purchase on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, which is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown, and magician.

Having released multiple specials on Netflix and as a regular on the late-night circuit, Bargatze’s comedy has been described as clean and relatable.