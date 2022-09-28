PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of Peoria celebrated a national reading event Wednesday afternoon.

To finish off the Peoria Reads One City One Book 2022 program, an event was held at Columbia Park and was combined with the national event Good Neighbor Day.

The event’s purpose was to encourage reading and building relationships within the community.

The event had music, food, and the arts. The library partnered with the Center Bluff Neighborhood Association and put on the event with the city of Peoria’s Mini Neighborhood Grant.

Manager of Public Relations at the Peoria Public Library Jennifer Davis said she hopes people take advantage of the programs created by the library.

“This is a great opportunity, especially in this gorgeous weather, to come out and be neighborly, and make friends, and meet up with old friends. That is what today is, a big part of what today is about,” said Davis.

The library has many events planned for the spooky season. For a list of those events, click here.