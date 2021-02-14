National Donor Day spreads awareness about eye, organ, and tissue donation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – While February 14th is commonly recognized as Valentine’s Day, it’s also National Donor Day. It’s a day dedicated to spreading awareness and education about eye, organ, and tissue donation.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said he is proud to be a living kidney donor.

Harwood said transplant waiting lists are long and some people can die while waiting. He said some people wait 3 to 4 years for a donation.

“Recipients don’t have time to wait for a recipient or a donor to pass away. We need donors now. 77,000 people are waiting right now so the need is very dire for kidney donors,” said Harwood.

More information can be found on the Gift of Hope’s website.