National Drug Take Back Day helps prevent prescription drug abuse

PEORIA, Ill. — National Drug Take Back Day is helping keep our communities safe.

In Peoria on Saturday, people dropped of their unused and expired prescription medicines at the Kroger on Lindbergh Drive.

Drop centers help keep drugs out of the wrong hands.

“It prevents our children, our youth from having access to some of those addictive medications in the home,” said Theresa Miller with the Peoria County Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s prescription drug take back day gives people the opportunity to get rid of their unused prescription drugs.

“We’re helping to keep the medications out of the hands of the individuals for who it was not prescribed,” said Doug Cullett, pharmacy coordinator for Kroger.

Prescription medication getting into the wrong hands can have deadly outcomes.

“It can have a really dangerous effect and seriously hurt you,” said Miller.

The issue is more common than you think, the DEA says in 2018, 9.9 million Americans misused prescriptions.

“Anytime that you mix things that you don’t really know what they are, there’s chemicals in these medications and they interact with each other and our youth don’t understand how those can, when you mix them, how they can affect the body,” said Miller.

With no questions asked, pills, liquids, gels, and patches could all be dropped off.

“It’s really, really important to save lives,” said Miller.

And organizers say it will help prevent prescriptoin abuse.

“If we can positively affect one human being’s life, then certainly, everything that’s done to have these events made possible is worth while,” said Cullett.

To find a drop off center in your area, click here.