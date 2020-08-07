National Farmer’s Market Week being celebrated in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — This week is National Farmers Market Week and the Bloomington market has some special deals happening Saturday.

National Farmers Market Week is a celebration for markets around the country highlighting everything they do for their communities.

This year the Bloomington Farmers Market will have a special deal for customers using link cards. Instead of just matching purchases of up to $25, they will double it.

That means you can get an extra $40 in coupons to use on fresh fruits and vegetables.

This is made possible by grants from Link Up Illinois and Green Top Grocery.

Now if you don’t use a link card don’t worry, be one of the first 50 people to purchase a token and you’ll get a free farmers market bag.

“That’s a key part of it for us is that farmer’s markets are essential and that’s actually one of the themes for National Farmers Market Week, and thanks to the Governor for including farmers markets in the executive order so we can continue having this event and provide this service to the community,” said downtown development specialist in Bloomington, Catherine Dunlap.

All of these deals will be held this Saturday August 8th from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

