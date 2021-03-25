National Guard vaccinating faculty, staff at ISU

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Faculty and staff at higher education campuses in Illinois are now eligible to receive protection against COVID-19.

Thursday, March 25, Illinois National Guard members vaccinated faculty and staff at Illinois State University, as part of the McLean County mobile military vaccination team working to increase vaccination numbers in McLean County.

Troops with the Illinois National Guard stationed in the twin cities worked with the health department to ramp up vaccination numbers.

“If everything goes correctly … It’ll be an increase here of about 1,000 doses a day,” said General Rich Neely.

Rich Neely returned to his alma mater Thursday to tour the clinic with representative Dan Brady and ISU President Larry Dietz. The trio saw firsthand the hard work troops have been putting in across the state.

“The National Guard is very excited to be a part of the response because they actually see the change coming, they get to meet the public,” Neely said.

The clinic at Bone Student Center has been operating since January, but with the help from the national guardsmen, the clinic can now offer up to 300 appointments each day. Neely said it’s a mission like non-other.

“The National Guard brings extra hands, extra feet, extra support to these missions,” Neely said.

Representative Brady said the vaccine supply coming to the county increases each week thanks to federal help.

“I’ve asked the administration for help. The administration and governor have responded to my legislative district,” Brady said.

There are currently 60 national guardsmen stationed in Bloomington-Normal and more than 1,200 guardsmen assisting across the state.

The mobile clinic at Bone Student Center is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.