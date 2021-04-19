National newspaper features Peoria in story on federal aid failing to reach poor families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A recent story by a national newspaper shines a light on struggling Peoria residents.

On April 15, the Washington Post released a story about federal aid failing to reach poor families.

The story highlighted challenges that a couple on Peoria’s south side have experienced. Local resources, like the porch pantry, were also featured.

The owners of porch pantry said they are proud their work was mentioned on a national-scale.

“We’re proud of the community here. We’re proud of how people come together to help keep us supplied and stocked so that we can help others, and then seeing that article in the Washington Post and our little picture in there. It really touched my heart that other people see what we’re doing too,” said Kelli Martin, Co-Owner of Porch Pantry.

Martin said she has also personally saw people who have fell through the cracks, in terms of receiving assistance.

“Sometimes it’s because they don’t know where to go or who to talk to, and others times it’s they’ve gone there and they don’t meet the qualifications so now they have to find another way, tightening the belt, pinching the pennies,” she said.