PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — April 11 is known as National Pet Day.

According to the American Pet Products Association, the 2022 survey reveals that 70% of U.S. households have a pet. It also revealed that 80% of pet owners believe their pet is beneficial to their mental health, while 62% believe their furry friends lower stress.

Waggin’ Tails Resort in Peoria is a boarding, daycare, and grooming facility. The general manager, Amanda Bourscheidt, said owners take their furry friends to the resort, so they aren’t home alone all day.

“We have a lot of regular clients that come on a daily basis. Their dogs know their schedule, they will wake up, and come in and tell us my dog just knew it was time to go. They get on the same routine, and they come, and they play here,” said Bourscheidt.

Bourscheidt said in celebration, all the dogs at the resort will get extra treats and pup cups.