National Police Week: Local law enforcement recognize award recipients

Awards from Peoria Police Department and County Sheriff's Office

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of National Police Week, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Peoria Police Department are recognizing members of law enforcement Wednesday.

The first set of awards come from the sheriff’s office:

PATROL DIVISION AWARDS

Deputy of the Year 2020 Deputy William Bohm Letters of Commendation Deputy Austin Cisna

Detective Justin Oberholtzer

Deputy Brett Merna

Deputy James Gilmore Felony Drug Enforcement Award Deputy Austin Cisna Police Valor Award Deputy William Bohm

CORRECTIONAL DIVISION AWARDS

Correctional Officer of the Year 2020 Officer Jewel Sanders Letter of Commendation Jail Tech Renee Causino

CIVILIAN AWARDS

Civilian Employee of the Year 2020 Randy Brunner, Finance Director

Deputy William Bohm — Deputy of the Year 2020

Officer Jewel Sanders — Correctional Officer of the Year 2020

These next awards come from the Peoria Police Department.

2020 Police Officer of the Year:

Officer Zachary Cowan

2020 Life Saving Certificate:

Officer Michael Bishoff

Officer Jared Moore

Officer Travis Ellefritz

2020 Lifesaving Valor:

Officer Zachary Jackson

2020 Distinguished Service Commissioned:

Officer Michael Bishoff

Officer Scott Bowers

Officer Matthew Mocilan

Officer Clinton Rezac

Officer Anthony DePalma

Officer Travis Ellefritz

Officer Jacob Willis

Officer William England

Officer Jonathan Irving

Distinguished Police Duty:

Officer Morris Franklin

2020 Combat Valor Award:

Officer Caleb Bray

Officer Brandon Prang

2020 Civilian of the Year: