National Police Week: Local law enforcement recognize award recipients

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of National Police Week, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Peoria Police Department are recognizing members of law enforcement Wednesday.
The first set of awards come from the sheriff’s office:
PATROL DIVISION AWARDS
- Deputy of the Year 2020
- Deputy William Bohm
- Letters of Commendation
- Deputy Austin Cisna
- Detective Justin Oberholtzer
- Deputy Brett Merna
- Deputy James Gilmore
- Felony Drug Enforcement Award
- Deputy Austin Cisna
- Police Valor Award
- Deputy William Bohm
CORRECTIONAL DIVISION AWARDS
- Correctional Officer of the Year 2020
- Officer Jewel Sanders
- Letter of Commendation
- Jail Tech Renee Causino
CIVILIAN AWARDS
- Civilian Employee of the Year 2020
- Randy Brunner, Finance Director
These next awards come from the Peoria Police Department.
2020 Police Officer of the Year:
- Officer Zachary Cowan
2020 Life Saving Certificate:
- Officer Michael Bishoff
- Officer Jared Moore
- Officer Travis Ellefritz
2020 Lifesaving Valor:
- Officer Zachary Jackson
2020 Distinguished Service Commissioned:
- Officer Michael Bishoff
- Officer Scott Bowers
- Officer Matthew Mocilan
- Officer Clinton Rezac
- Officer Anthony DePalma
- Officer Travis Ellefritz
- Officer Jacob Willis
- Officer William England
- Officer Jonathan Irving
Distinguished Police Duty:
- Officer Morris Franklin
2020 Combat Valor Award:
- Officer Caleb Bray
- Officer Brandon Prang
2020 Civilian of the Year:
- Jack Nieukirk