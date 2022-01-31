National Zebra Day celebrated at the Peoria Zoo

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo celebrated National Zebra Day by bringing attention to the animal on Monday, Jan. 31.

To celebrate, the zebras were offered special enrichment food and people who came to the zoo participated in self-guided activities at the tropics classroom.

The goal of the day is to raise awareness of how endangered zebras really are.

“That’s why it’s important that people come to a zoo, see these animals, and care enough to maybe change their behavior to help conserve them and all the other animals in the world,” The Director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode, said.

Zebras are recognized by other zebras by their stripes, and their stripes are like fingerprints.

The zoo is open free of charge until Feb. 14.