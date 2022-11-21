LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL.

According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.

Cesnaitis and Adriuskeviciute were last seen in Lisle, IL, driving a white 2012 Dodge Avenger with an Illinois license plate reading DK73606.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects should contact local law enforcement immediately.