SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The ParkLands Foundation will get slightly less than $42,000 from the state of Illinois to perform ecological restoration through prescribed fire implementation and invasive species removal at locations in Woodford and McLean counties.

The work will be at Merwin Savanna Nature Preserve, Weston Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve, Ridgetop Hill Prairie Nature Preserve and Chinquapin Bluffs Land and Water Reserve, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The money is part of a larger pot of nearly $750,000 which was given to Illinois land trusts to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission, the DNR said.

The goal of the Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program is to increase the delivery of much needed stewardship activities to natural areas that are permanently protected within the nature preserves system.

This grant program is designed to fund projects in need of additional funding by increasing the stewardship capacity of conservation land trusts through grants that will expand their staff and equipment for these activities.