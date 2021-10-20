Natural Disaster Designation relief coming to Illinois farms that suffered flash flooding last spring

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Natural Disaster Designation relief is coming to 12 Illinois Counties Wednesday.

According to a press release, disaster designation will be given to farmers who experienced excessive moisture and flash flooding over the spring and summer.

The counties that have been issued disaster designation include Calhoun, Cass, Edgar, Jefferson, Jersey, McLean, Macoupin, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, St. Clair and Sangamon.

USDA natural disaster designations also include contiguous counties which add Brown, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clinton, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Randolph, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington, Wayne and Woodford County.

“On behalf of a grateful state, I would like to thank Secretary Vilsack for issuing a natural disaster designation to the counties working to recover from this year’s floods. These USDA loans will help our farmers restore their land and resume the business operations that feed and fuel our state,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said.

The designation allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture(USDA) Farm Service agency provides emergence loans to producers recovering from natural disasters.

More information is available on the USDA’s website.