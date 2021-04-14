Natural Fiber Welding Inc. and Ralph Lauren team up to make Olympic uniforms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Natural Fiber Welding Inc. will be producing the USA Olympic Teams’ uniform patches for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan this summer.

Teaming up with Ralph Lauren, the innovative manufacturing company will make the patches out of their Mirum material, an alternative to leather made from sustainably sourced, plant-based materials.

The patches will be sewn onto the jeans of the uniform that all USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear during the closing ceremony parade.

In a press release, the Ralph Lauren company says they aim to use more sustainable materials and manufacturing processes to create the uniforms.

To find out more about Natural Fiber Welding and their partnership with Ralph Lauren, visit their website.