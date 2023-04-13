PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Natural Fiber Welding is laying off approximately 10% of staff due to corporate restructuring.

According to Natural Fiber Press Contact Amber Robinson, they do not have an exact number of employees laid off at this time.

Natural Fiber Welding produces plastic-free sustainable materials from plants.

Materials made include Mirum, which is meant for several items including upholstery. They also produce plant-based fiber known as Clarus and Pliant, a natural rubber foot sole.

The company also emphasized they are still committed to its mission and the layoffs are meant to improve efficiency.

