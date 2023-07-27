PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Natural Fiber Welding announced that it is restructuring its staff after recent layoffs.

This comes after the company announced a separate round of layoffs back in April.

A natural fiber welding spokesperson said the company reduced around 10% of its staff.

“Today’s changes will allow our company to more efficiently meet growing customer demands with one streamlined integrated approach,” Natural Fiber Welding Founder and CEO Luke Haverhals said.

This is following new leadership that joined the company this spring.

Natural fiber welding said they are continuing to focus on efficiency and growth.