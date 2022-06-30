PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria-based Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) is partnering with Veshin Factory to develop more sustainable plant-based products.

The partnership will give NFW a team of expert designers and craftspeople, who will expand the company’s access to MIRUM, a plant-based high-quality material that requires zero plastic to make.

The team will also support brands looking to replace plastic-based alternatives with MIRUM. Using VFW’s plastic-free products, Veshin Factory will give those brands the ability to quickly source, design, scale, and launch products.

NFW CEO Luke Haverhals said they are thrilled about the partnership.

“Through this collaboration, we are giving designers never-before-possible options for circular products and regenerative natural ingredient sourcing,” Haverhals said. “Together we are making room for complete circularity and creating access for brands who want to be more conscious and sustainable.”

More information on Natural Fiber Welding is available on its website.