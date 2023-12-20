NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Colene Hoose Elementary School added another aspect for wildlife in its natural playground. On Wednesday, students installed birdhouses at the Ilse and Charlie Jobson Natural Play Park.

It was a joint project with volunteers from the John Wesley Powell Audobon Society. There are now seven boxes for bluebirds, one screech owl box, and 22 houses for house wrens and black-capped chickadees.

Bode Thompson, Youth Director for JWP Audobon Society, built the houses with his cousin and grandfather. Thompson, like Charlie Jobson who donated the money for the park, attended Colene Hoose. The junior at Normal Community High School said he wanted to add to the natural aspect of the playground.

“There’s always been birds around here during migration. I think with all the stuff that’s happened with this playground, there will be more birds coming in. Hopefully we can attract more with all the bird houses, and it’ll just keep on growing and expanding.”

The aspiring ornithologist said he hopes the project will ignite a fire in other young people to explore nature. The public is welcome to visit the play park when school is not in session.