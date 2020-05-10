Navigating Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 on Mother’s Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People all over Central Illinois, and all over the world, were celebrating mother’s day this year.

And although the day was a bit challenging due to COVID-19, its been especially hard for moms living with Alzheimer’s.

Mother’s Day for moms with Alzheimer’s and their families can be bittersweet and a bit challenging but leaders at The Alzheimer’s Association have some tips to make sure all moms felt appreciated on their special day.

Daryl Carlson with The Alzheimer’s Association says the new challenges shouldn’t stop families from having a meaningful day.

“You want to do what’s enjoyable for them, whatever that is. Do they have a favorite meal? do they really like looking at family pictures,” said, Manager of Education and Community Volunteers for the Alzheimer’s Association, Daryl Carlson

Carlson suggests keeping it simple.

“Maybe have a yard cleanup party, family can come and help do some outside yard work and maybe just visit through the window,” said Carlson.

Rosemary Pagura was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s almost three years ago, her husband Frank says they’re not letting COVID-19 change their Mother’s Day traditions.

“To keep a little bit of normalcy in things we will order breakfast from our diner and we’ll go and pick it up and have it. It’ll be how we’re starting the day,” said Frank Pagura, Rosemary’s wife.

They’re also finding ways to connect with their family without being with them.

“Were gonna do a zoom on Mother’s Day with all the family and since we can’t see them this is fine, we’re happy with that. As long as we’re both happy, and still can talk with eachother, not kill eachother, we’re fine with that,” said Rosemary.

The changes can be stressful for those dealing with Alzheimer’s, but Rosemary says she won’t let that change her outlook.

“I don’t want to look down on everything, because to me that’s a terrible way to live. I’d rather be optimistic, I’d rather look to the cheery side of things, that’s just the way we’ve always been,” said Rosemary.

If you or a loved one are looking for ways to help deal with Alzheimer’s during the pandemic, The Alzheimer’s Association has a helpline of professionals ready to guide you through these tough times.

The helpline number is 1-800-272-3900. Or visit their website by clicking here.