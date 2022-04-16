PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family, friends, and community members came out to celebrate the life of Navin Jones, Saturday, April 16.

The event was open to the public and allowed people throughout the area to come and remember Jones.

Family members reflected on his life and described him as an energetic and smart little boy.

“I haven’t see Navin in a long time but when he was little he was very happy, very loving,” Melissa Logan, a relative, said. “Loved to be around people.”

The eight-year-old, Peoria boy died March 29 from what police said was the result of abuse and neglect.

Both of Jones’ parents, Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker, are now behind bars and face six counts of first degree murder charges in connection to his death.

Logan organized the event and said she wants to honor Jones by making light of a very dark situation.

“Just know that all babies are blessings,” Logan said. “Nobody needs to go through that. If anybody needs to reach out, you know, for help or whatever, there’s lots of people that can help.”

Logan said she hopes the community will learn from Jones’ story and work to fight against child abuse.

“Make sure you try to check on your neighbors. If you see something that you don’t feel is right, be very diligent about it and, you know, keep checking into it,” Logan said. “Even though you can’t personally do it, keep reaching out.”