NBA star Shaun Livingston gets street named in his honor

PEORIA, Ill — A former Illinois Mister Basketball now honored by his hometown.

NBA veteran Shaun Livingston now has a street named after him, right outside his alma mater. Shaun Livingston has had his share of awards. The former number four overall pick in the NBA draft won three NBA titles in 15 seasons. Livingston now has a street bearing his name.

The Peoria High School graduate was back home to take part in the dedication ceremony during the MLK luncheon earlier today. The newly dedicated sign is on a section of North Street near Livingston’s alma mater. The NBA star says he is humbled for the opportunity.

“I don’t take this opportunity for granted, I know any decisions that I could have made could have led me down the wrong path and hopefully I was a light every time I came back to Peoria was to try to inspire the youth and let them know that there is more out there,” said Livingston.

Shaun Livingston is also known for giving back to the Central Illinois community. He hosts numerous events through the Shaun Livingston foundation as well as providing scholarships for minority students