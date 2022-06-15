PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Human Services has received $1,584,000 in federal funding to support eight food banks across Illinois, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced.

The funding comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services, for The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, Reach and Resiliency Grant. These grants help supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance.

Three of the supported food banks are in Bustos’ congressional district, including the Peoria Area Food Bank, River Bend Food Bank, and Northern IL Food Bank.

“Our regional food banks help ensure every family in Illinois can put food on their tables,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “Today, I am thrilled to announce that eight food banks in our state, including three that serve Northwest and Central Illinois, will receive nearly $1.6 million in USDA grants to serve families in rural areas and provide essential nutrition to those who need it.”

In addition to providing funding to existing food banks, TEFAP grants will be allocated for supporting new food pantries and distribution sites in underserved areas, as well as establishing or enhancing existing mobile food pantries in rural areas. These funds will be managed by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service aims to provide a better future for children, low-income individuals, and families through equitable access to safe, healthy and nutritious food while building a more resilient food system.