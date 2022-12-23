WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE #2: The outage has been reported again on Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map as of 1:57 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE: The outage expired just before 2:00 a.m. Friday.

Over 100 people in Washington are without power early Friday morning.

Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map shows that there are 146 customers without service as of 1:21 a.m.

The outage reportedly started just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday, and has no estimated “safe restoration time.” Ameren reports the outage cause to be “undetermined,” meanwhile temperatures are currently negative 9 degrees in Washington.

You can access Ameren's outage map by clicking this link.